Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0157

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $13,854.59 and approximately $58,322.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

