Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 618,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

