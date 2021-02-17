Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.
Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE FLS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 618,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.