Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 618,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

