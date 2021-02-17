Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 13.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

