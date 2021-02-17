Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 16.7%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.30. 13,138,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 3,167,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $466.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.