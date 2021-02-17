FlypMe Reaches Market Cap of $746,896.72 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $746,896.72 and $4,472.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

