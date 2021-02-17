FNB Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1.92 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00840399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00046036 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.58 or 0.04911834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015899 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

