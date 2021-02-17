Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.54. Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 29,983 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.