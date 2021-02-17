Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.84. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 366,710 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.34 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

