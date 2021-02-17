Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,543,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,548,721 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Ford Motor worth $391,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

