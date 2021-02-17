Forecross (NASDAQ:FRXX) Trading 86.7% Higher

Forecross Corp. (NASDAQ:FRXX)’s share price traded up 86.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.11. 59,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 11,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Forecross Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRXX)

Forecross Corporation designs and develops software to re-deploy and sustain legacy applications on the Internet. The company offers XML solutions that enable enterprises to make legacy applications e-Ready; and IT applications protection solution. Its automated migration solution includes convert/ADSOTM, which converts ADSO dialogs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test, CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/IDMS-DCTM that converts IDMS/DC programs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level programs.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Forecross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forecross and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.