Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 793,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 366,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

