Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

