Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fortive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

