Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490,422 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises about 7.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $51,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,765. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.