Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FET opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

