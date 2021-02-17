Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FET opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Earnings History for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.