Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

