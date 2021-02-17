FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.90

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 329387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73.

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.