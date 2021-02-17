Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $37,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 21,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of FNV opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.