Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.