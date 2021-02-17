Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Shares Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.36% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

