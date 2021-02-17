Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,738. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

