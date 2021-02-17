Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,738. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.