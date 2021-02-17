Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 24,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 2,381,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,766,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 130,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Franklin Resources by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

