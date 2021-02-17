Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.36 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

