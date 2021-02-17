Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of FT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 32,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

