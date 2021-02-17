Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of FT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 32,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.