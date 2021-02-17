Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.25 Million

Analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce $89.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $139.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $383.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.50 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $400.40 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frank’s International by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.