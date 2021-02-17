Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €46.34 ($54.52) and last traded at €46.26 ($54.42). Approximately 247,946 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.10 ($53.06).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.90.

About Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

