Frax Market Cap Tops $82.47 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $82.47 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 82,582,214 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

