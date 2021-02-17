freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FNTN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA: FNTN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – freenet AG (FNTN.F) was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – freenet AG (FNTN.F) was given a new €18.80 ($22.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – freenet AG (FNTN.F) was given a new €22.30 ($26.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – freenet AG (FNTN.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – freenet AG (FNTN.F) was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) stock opened at €18.84 ($22.16) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.29.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

