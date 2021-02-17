freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

