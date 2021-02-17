Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 237,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $145,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

