Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. Sells 48,240 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,513,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111,727. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

