Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 18,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,678. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,044,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

