Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $13.72. Fresnillo shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 56,996 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

