Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.72. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 35,610 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

