Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,789.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $883,277.64 and approximately $84,789.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00859172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.80 or 0.04920933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

