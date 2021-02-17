Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 12,567,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Frontier Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 1,038,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,604. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
Frontier Communications Company Profile
