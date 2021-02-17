Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 356.6% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 287% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 356.6% against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $121.70 million and $510.03 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00008710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.