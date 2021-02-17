Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.39

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 1241130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$222.51 million and a P/E ratio of -92.14.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

