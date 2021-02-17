FUD.finance (FUD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,585.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 160.3% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $645,761.64 and $50,585.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $28.25 or 0.00054226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

