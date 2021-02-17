Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $768,445.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,250.28 or 0.99846707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,915,840 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

