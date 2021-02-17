Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $768,445.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,250.28 or 0.99846707 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045355 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006097 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00111240 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001924 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003327 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012285 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
