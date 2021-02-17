FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,999 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,929. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.