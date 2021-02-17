FundX Investment Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,998,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,561,000.

SMH stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.96. The stock had a trading volume of 286,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.68. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

