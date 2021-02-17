FundX Investment Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FundX Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,931. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $228.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

