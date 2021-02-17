FundX Investment Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,300,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. 51,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,843. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85.

