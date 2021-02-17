FundX Investment Group LLC Has $46.88 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 19.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,151. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

