FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 10,934 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FundX Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,250,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 156,822 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 264,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 736,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

