FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $177.58. 1,805,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

