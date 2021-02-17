Furucombo (COMBO) Hits One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00007855 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

Furucombo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.