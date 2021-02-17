Furucombo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $1.50 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00007582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

Furucombo Token Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

Furucombo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

